June 3 Ixonos Oyj

* Ixonos Plc's headquarters will move to a new address at latest by 31 October 2016

* The lessor of the premises is Alko Oy

* The lease agreement is valid for three years and will be automatically renew with a six-month notice period

* In addition to improving the comfort of both employees and customers by changing the headquarters' premises, Ixonos receives approximately 500,000 euros ($557,300.00) annual savings from the beginning of 2017