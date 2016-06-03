BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
* Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 3 SJW Corp
* On June 1, co, unit entered into a $15 million credit agreement with lender
* On June 1, unit entered into a $125 million credit agreement - SEC filing
* On June 1, unit entered into a fourth amendment to existing $85 million credit agreement
* Agreement provides an unsecured credit facility with a letter of credit sublimit of $10 million
* Proceeds of borrowings under credit agreement may be used to refinance existing debt; agreement has a maturity date of June 1, 2021
* Amendment reduced maximum principal amount available under line of credit to $3.06 million Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1r55I51 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
