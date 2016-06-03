June 3 SJW Corp

* On June 1, co, unit entered into a $15 million credit agreement with lender

* On June 1, unit entered into a $125 million credit agreement - SEC filing

* On June 1, unit entered into a fourth amendment to existing $85 million credit agreement

* Agreement provides an unsecured credit facility with a letter of credit sublimit of $10 million

* Proceeds of borrowings under credit agreement may be used to refinance existing debt; agreement has a maturity date of June 1, 2021

* Amendment reduced maximum principal amount available under line of credit to $3.06 million