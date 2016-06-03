BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
June 3 Natus Medical Inc
* Board of directors has approved an expansion of its existing stock repurchase program; expiration date is set for June 1, 2017
* Board authorizing repurchase of up to an additional $20 million of company's common stock - SEC filing
* To use cash on hand, cash generated from operations, existing credit facilities or other financing to fund share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: [ID:(1.usa.gov/1VBau79 )] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.