BRIEF-Alembic Pharma gets FDA nod for generic version of Abbvie's Trilipix
Says received U.S. Food & drug administration (FDA) approval for fenofibric acid delayed-release capsules
June 3 SpartanNash Co
* Board appointed Dennis Eidson, company's president and chief executive officer, to succeed Sturken as chairman of board - SEC filing
Craig C. Sturken concluded his service as chairman and a director of SpartanNash company on June 2, 2016
