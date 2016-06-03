June 3 Exiqon A/S :

* Preliminary and non-binding counting of acceptances shows that Qiagen in total has received acceptances from shareholders in Exiqon representing 89.21 pct of share capital and voting rights in Exiqon

* Qiagen extended offer period, according to offer, on May 19 2016 Source text for Eikon:

