BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Basware Oyj :
* Basware signs accounts payable and e-invoicing agreement with major industrial corporation in France
* The value of the agreement exceeds 2.3 million euros ($2.57 million) over five years
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15