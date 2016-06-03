BRIEF-Frtek signs contract worth 6.73 bln won
* Says it signed 6.73 billion won contract with KT Corp, to provide KELIS
June 3 Kontron AG :
* Announces changes in its CFO position. Michael Boy, previously responsible CFO, has resigned as a member of management board with immediate effect
* His successor will be Frank Gumbinger, who will take office as chief financial officer no later than January 1, 2017 Source text: bit.ly/1RT3s6L Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Say it repurchased 140,000 shares through ToSTNeT-3, on May 15