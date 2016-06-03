June 3 Spark Energy Inc :

* Says Robert Lane appointed CFO

* Spark Energy Inc says entered into amendment to amended and restated credit agreement

* Georganne Hodges, current chief financial officer, will no longer serve as chief financial officer effective June 2, 2016

* Spark Energy Inc says amendment increases elected working capital commitment of co-borrowers from $60 million to $82.5 million

* Hodges will remain an employee of company through July 15, 2016