BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
June 3 Spark Energy Inc :
* Says Robert Lane appointed CFO
* Spark Energy Inc says entered into amendment to amended and restated credit agreement
* Georganne Hodges, current chief financial officer, will no longer serve as chief financial officer effective June 2, 2016
* Spark Energy Inc says amendment increases elected working capital commitment of co-borrowers from $60 million to $82.5 million
* Hodges will remain an employee of company through July 15, 2016 Source text (1.usa.gov/1U1RkWI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.