BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
June 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc :
* Valeant Pharmaceuticals receives additional notice of default under indentures due to delayed form 10-Q filing
* Company continues to expect to file form 10-Q on or before June 10, 2016
* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any indebtedness of Valeant or any of its subsidiaries
* Under its senior note indentures, co has 60 days from receipt of notice to file 10-Q, which will cure default under related indenture
* Notice does not accelerate any of Valeant's indebtedness
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.