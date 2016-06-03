BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg Source text : https://bloom.bg/2qirdlR Further company coverage:
June 3 Signet Jewelers Ltd :
* Signet Jewelers Ltd responds to allegations about its business practices, reaffirms its "rigorous product quality practices"
* Signet Jewelers Ltd "strongly objects" to allegations on social media that it systematically mishandles jewelry repairs or engage in "diamond swapping" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.