BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
June 3 Constellation Software Inc :
* Offer at a price of 105 pence per ordinary share
* Constellation Software Inc announces possible cash offer for Bond International Software Plc
* Co's unit is largest shareholder in Bond, holding 27.3% of Bond's issued ordinary share capital
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.