BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
June 3 Under Armour Inc :
* Board of directors has approved payment of a $59 million dividend to holders of company's class C non-voting common stock
* Initial distribution ratio will be 0.007098 of a share of class C stock for each share of class C stock held
* Payment in satisfaction of settlement agreement in connection with shareholder litigation related to creation of class C stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.