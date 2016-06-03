June 3 Under Armour Inc :

* Board of directors has approved payment of a $59 million dividend to holders of company's class C non-voting common stock

* Initial distribution ratio will be 0.007098 of a share of class C stock for each share of class C stock held

* Payment in satisfaction of settlement agreement in connection with shareholder litigation related to creation of class C stock