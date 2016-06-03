June 3 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc :

* Net1 files for declaratory order with South African high court to provide certainty on interpretation of recent regulations adopted under the Social Assistance Act

* Believes that SASSA's interpretation of act and regulations is "erroneous for a number of reasons"

* Regulations under Social Assistance Act of 2004 limit direct deductions from social grants paid to beneficiaries