BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
June 3 Net 1 Ueps Technologies Inc :
* Net1 files for declaratory order with South African high court to provide certainty on interpretation of recent regulations adopted under the Social Assistance Act
* Believes that SASSA's interpretation of act and regulations is "erroneous for a number of reasons"
* Regulations under Social Assistance Act of 2004 limit direct deductions from social grants paid to beneficiaries
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.