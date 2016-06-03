June 3 S&P:

* South Africa ratings affirmed; outlook remains negative on weak growth

* Low GDP growth is putting South Africa's economic metrics at risk, could eventually weaken government's social contract with business and labor

* Revised down real GDP growth assumptions for South Africa to 0.6 pct in 2016 from 1.6 pct forecast published in December 2015

* Despite lower oil prices, a weaker exchange rate and higher electricity prices have increased inflationary pressures

* Outlook remains negative, reflecting the potential adverse consequences of low GDP growth

* Energy sector improvements will likely reduce some of the economic bottlenecks

* Currently view South Africa's contingent liabilities as limited

* Project annual change in general government debt will average 4 pct of GDP over 2016-2019 Source text (bit.ly/1U2uDBI)