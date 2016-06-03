June 3 Magicjack Vocaltec Ltd :

* Recently surpassed 100,000 paid mobile app subscriptions

* In May, terminated free mobile app calling to U.S., canada for users not active Magicjack device subscribers or paid mobile app subscribers

* Unlimited texting to U.S. mobile phones is expected to be included in U.S. subscription plan for Magicjack Connect app within next 45 days Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)