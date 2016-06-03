June 3 MGM Resorts International :

* Construction at Park MGM and Nomad Las Vegas is expected to commence in late 2016 and conclude in late 2018

* Co and Sydell Group have announced a partnership to transform Monte Carlo Resort And Casino in Las Vegas

* About $450 million transformation will include a Las Vegas version of Sydell's Nomad Hotel, and launch of new luxury hotel called Park MGM