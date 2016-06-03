BRIEF-Olam CEO says sees CPO prices ranging between 2,200-2,700 ringgit
* Olam CEO says sees Malaysian market CPO production at 20 million tonnes, Indonesia production 34.8 million tonnes for 2017
June 3 Vistula Group SA :
* May 2016 revenue 55.1 million zlotys ($14.2 million), up 15.6 percent yoy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.8703 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Olam CEO says sees Malaysian market CPO production at 20 million tonnes, Indonesia production 34.8 million tonnes for 2017
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 2 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19