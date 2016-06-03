June 3 Chaparral Energy Inc:

* On May 23, received proposed commitment from financial institution regarding possible private offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing

* Has not yet determined to accept or reject proposal as basis for a plan of reorganization

* To continue to engage with noteholders, revolving lenders to achieve agreement on terms of consensual restructuring

* Provided proposal to certain members of ad hoc committee of unsecured noteholders; after evaluating, noteholders rejected proposal

* Terms of consensual restructuring may or may not involve an equity offering