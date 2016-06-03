BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
June 3 Chaparral Energy Inc:
* On May 23, received proposed commitment from financial institution regarding possible private offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing
* Has not yet determined to accept or reject proposal as basis for a plan of reorganization
* To continue to engage with noteholders, revolving lenders to achieve agreement on terms of consensual restructuring
* Provided proposal to certain members of ad hoc committee of unsecured noteholders; after evaluating, noteholders rejected proposal
* Terms of consensual restructuring may or may not involve an equity offering Source text - 1.usa.gov/288CqUJ Further company coverage:
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information