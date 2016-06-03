June 3 Stone Energy Corp

* Stone energy corp says confidentiality agreements with noteholders terminated without reaching an agreement

* Also discussing with certain vendors the terms of existing contracts in an attempt to renegotiate those contracts

* Continues to analyze strategic alternatives including refinancing alternatives, asset sales and chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding