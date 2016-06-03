BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
June 3 Stone Energy Corp
* Stone energy corp says confidentiality agreements with noteholders terminated without reaching an agreement
* Also discussing with certain vendors the terms of existing contracts in an attempt to renegotiate those contracts
* Continues to analyze strategic alternatives including refinancing alternatives, asset sales and chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information