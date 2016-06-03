June 3 Finansinspektionen:

* Says DG Holding S.a.r.l. reduced on June 2 its holding in Dustin Group AB from 11.4 million shares to 7.6 million shares

* After transaction DG Holding S.a.r.l. holds 10 percent of Dustin share capital