BRIEF-Olam CEO says sees CPO prices ranging between 2,200-2,700 ringgit
* Olam CEO says sees Malaysian market CPO production at 20 million tonnes, Indonesia production 34.8 million tonnes for 2017
June 3 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :
* Says the company's unit, Scottish Salmon Company Limited, has refinanced its banking facilities with secured 55 million pound ($79.82 million) multicurrency facility with Bank of Scotland
* Refinancing package consists of term loans of 25 million ponds, amortising over a five year period and asset-based lending facilities of 30 million pound, available over a five year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6890 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares and distribute 2 new shares/10 shares as stock dividend for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 19