June 3 Indivior Plc

* Indivior welcomes court ruling in anda litigation

* Welcomes favourable ruling in district Court of Delaware in ANDA litigation against Actavis Laboratories Inc and Par Pharmaceutical

* Ruling confirms Indivior's belief in validity and enforceability of its suboxone film patent portfolio

* Ruling provides business with substantially greater certainty about nearer-term outlook.