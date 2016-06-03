BRIEF-Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
* Thermo Fisher said in talks to buy drug ingredient maker Patheon - Bloomberg
June 3 Indivior Plc
* Indivior welcomes court ruling in anda litigation
* Welcomes favourable ruling in district Court of Delaware in ANDA litigation against Actavis Laboratories Inc and Par Pharmaceutical
* Ruling confirms Indivior's belief in validity and enforceability of its suboxone film patent portfolio
* Ruling provides business with substantially greater certainty about nearer-term outlook.
TOKYO, May 15 Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that there is no concern at present about any damage to the nation from a global cyber attack over the weekend.