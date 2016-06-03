Taiwan stocks trade above 10,000 mark amid cyberattack concerns

TAIPEI, May 15 Taiwan stocks rose on Monday to trade above the key 10,000 level amid concerns over a global ransomware attack and a missile test by North Korea. The main TAIEX index settled above the 10,000 mark for the first time in 17 years last week, but traders say foreign investment flows remain vulnerable to global developments. The TAIEX index was up 0.2 percent at 10,010.13 as of 0228 GMT, after closing down 0.2 percent in the previous session. Asian