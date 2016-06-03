June 3 Boussard And Gavaudan Holding Ltd :

* Futuren's main shareholders conclude agreement and exercise stock warrants in order to form controlling block

* Following agreement and exercise of warrants, block of shareholders will hold at least 52.8 percent of capital and 54.1 percent of voting rights of Futuren

* Following agreement BG Select Investments (Ireland) Limited will launch bid for remaining Futuren shares at 0.7 euro per share Source text: bit.ly/1Um8ABO Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)