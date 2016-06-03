UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
June 3 Poage Bankshares Inc
* Poage Bankshares Inc new program authorizes repurchase of up to 150,000 shares that represents about 3.9% of shares currently outstanding
* Poage Bankshares Inc says commenced a new stock repurchase program Source text: 1.usa.gov/25F1dkH Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)