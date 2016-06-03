BRIEF-Hangzhou Tigermed Consulting raises 630 mln yuan in share private placement
* Says it issues new shares via private placement and raises about 630 million yuan in total
June 3 Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc:
* Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc files for IPO of up to $69 Mln - SEC filing
* Applied to list common stock on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "SYRS"
* Says Cowen And Company, Piper Jaffray, JMP Securities are among underwriters to IPO
* Proposed IPO price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text - (1.usa.gov/1Ps9roL)
