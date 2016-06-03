June 4 YOU On Demand Holdings Inc
* On May 30, 2016, co entered into JV agreement, pursuant to
which co and Megtron have agreed to form new jointly owned
company
* Under terms, JV co will have registered capital of $10
million, which co & Megtron will contribute $5 million each, to
be paid in installments
* Chairperson of JV co shall be one of directors appointed
by company - SEC filing
* JV co to operate, market and promote certain apps provided
by co or affiliates
* CO shall ensure that JV co is connected with China online
channels, overseas local channels and third-party offline
channels
* Will be entitled to appoint 3 directors to JV co's board
of directors and Megtron will be entitled to appoint 2 directors
* Term of JV agreement is 30 years
