June 3 Moody's On Finland
* Moody's downgrades finland's rating to aa1 from aaa;
stable outlook
* Moody's - Stable outlook reflects further downside risks
to Finland's credit profile are limited
* Moody's - Despite structural challenges,Finland's credit
profile continues to benefit from strong institutions, wealthy,
highly educated workforce
* Moody's - Second driver for the downgrade is the negative
impact of Finland's weak economic strength on the general
government debt ratio
* Moody's - Country's medium - and long-term growth prospect
is also challenged by a rapidly ageing population
* Moody's - Finland's budget balance will benefit gradually
from planned eur4 billion in expenditure reduction by 2019
* Moody's - Improvement in overall fiscal position will be
limited by weak growth outlook and by plans to invest in key
areas of the economy
