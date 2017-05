June 3 Solarcity Corp -

* Subsidiary of SolarCity, on May 27, entered amendment to a revolving credit facility entered on may 4 2015

* Amendment increased total lender commitments under revolving aggregation credit facility by $40 million to $690 million