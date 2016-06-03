June 3 Medley Management Inc:

* On June 3, 2016, Medley LLC entered into master investment agreement with DB Med Investor I LLC and DB Med Investor II LLC

* Joint venture has a term of seven years

* Agreement to invest up to $50 million in new and existing medley managed funds - SEC filing

* Medley will invest up to $10 million in exchange for common equity interests in joint venture Source text - (1.usa.gov/1Pskcre)