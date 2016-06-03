UPDATE 1-China property investment rises in April as controls eat into sales
* April sales +7.7 pct y/y vs +14.7 pct in March - Reuters calculations
June 3 Medley Management Inc:
* On June 3, 2016, Medley LLC entered into master investment agreement with DB Med Investor I LLC and DB Med Investor II LLC
* Joint venture has a term of seven years
* Agreement to invest up to $50 million in new and existing medley managed funds - SEC filing
* Medley will invest up to $10 million in exchange for common equity interests in joint venture Source text - (1.usa.gov/1Pskcre)
BEIJING, May 15 China's economy is growing within a reasonable range, with 4.65 million new urban jobs created between January and April, National Bureau of Statistics spokesman Xing Zhihong told a news conference on Monday. (Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)