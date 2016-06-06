BRIEF-US Oil Sands Inc announces Q1 2017 results
* At March 31, 2017 company had a working capital deficit of $10.9 million
June 6 Rogers Sugar Inc :
* Says bargaining agreement ratified at Lantic Inc's montreal refinery
* Says all production activities will resume ,expects a return to normal activities as soon as possible
* Reached a deal with union of Montreal refinery and will be returning to work within next few hours
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* At March 31, 2017 company had a working capital deficit of $10.9 million
* COMMERCIAL BRAND TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN ALL COUNTRIES BY END OF Q2 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)