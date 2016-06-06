Geely to acquire Malaysian carmaker Proton -sources
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
June 6 Therametrics Holding AG :
* Entered into a share purchase agreement for sale of Therametrics Clinical Supply Services s.r.l. to its shareholder Fin Posillipo S.p.A.
* CSS Italy is being sold for a cash consideration that the company will use to provide additional capitalization to the CRO Subsidiaries Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
GENEVA, May 23 World Health Organization member states began voting on Tuesday for the next director-general, with an Ethiopian candidate vying to be the first African to head the United Nations agency.