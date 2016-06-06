June 6 Ranger Direct Lending Fund Plc :

* Intends to raise up to £30 million through a placing of zero dividend preference shares

* Currently expects ZDP shares to be issued with a 5 year term and a gross redemption yield of 5 pct per annum

* Proposed fundraising is anticipated to take place around end of July 2016