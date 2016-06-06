BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices $345.6 million multifamily k-deal
* company expects to issue approximately $345.6 million in K certificates
June 6 Mereo Biopharma
* Proposed admission to trading on AIM and a further capital raise of 14.8 mln stg
* Proceeds of private placement and convertible loan will provide additional funds to 76.5 million stg committed in July 2015
* Private placement of its ordinary shares raising gross proceeds of 11.35 million stg at a price of 2.21 stg per ordinary share
* A cash investment by existing shareholder novartis by way of a convertible loan, in amount of 3.46 million stg
* Trading in Mereo's ordinary shares on AIM market is expected to commence at 8:00am on 9 June 2016 under ticker symbol "MPH"
* RBC Capital Markets is acting as global coordinator, private placement agent and broker to company
* Cantor Fitzgerald Europe is acting as nominated adviser, private placement agent and broker. Evercore is acting as financial adviser Source text for Eikon:
