June 6 Mereo Biopharma

* Proposed admission to trading on AIM and a further capital raise of 14.8 mln stg

* Proceeds of private placement and convertible loan will provide additional funds to 76.5 million stg committed in July 2015

* Private placement of its ordinary shares raising gross proceeds of 11.35 million stg at a price of 2.21 stg per ordinary share

* A cash investment by existing shareholder novartis by way of a convertible loan, in amount of 3.46 million stg

* Trading in Mereo's ordinary shares on AIM market is expected to commence at 8:00am on 9 June 2016 under ticker symbol "MPH"

* RBC Capital Markets is acting as global coordinator, private placement agent and broker to company

* Cantor Fitzgerald Europe is acting as nominated adviser, private placement agent and broker. Evercore is acting as financial adviser