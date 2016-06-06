BRIEF-BOUNCEX CLOSES $31 MILLION FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
* BOUNCEX SAYS HAS CLOSED $31 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
June 6 Srv Yhtiot Oyj :
* Selected to implement Sonera data centre in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki
* Will act as project management contractor
* Construction of data centre will begin in summer 2016
* Building will be completed in early 2018
* MyGnar Inc files to say it raised about $8.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing