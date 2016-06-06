BRIEF-BOUNCEX CLOSES $31 MILLION FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
* BOUNCEX SAYS HAS CLOSED $31 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
June 6 Fitch on European asset management:
* European asset management industry: slower growth, faster change ahead
* Says expects industry to grow at slower pace than 10% observed in 2015
* Expects management of asset management co to take bolder restructuring or strategic decisions to increase flexibility of their operating model
Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* MyGnar Inc files to say it raised about $8.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing