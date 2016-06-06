June 6 Moody's-

* Maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system amid weakening operating conditions

* "Expect low oil prices and reduced government spending to weigh on Bahraini banks"

* Operating conditions for Baharain's banks will continue to deteriorate over the next 12-18 months

* Expects economic growth to slow to 2.2% in 2016 from 2.9% in 2015

* Expects problem loans for the system to rise to around 6.0%-6.5% of total loans by mid-2017

* Funding conditions will be more challenging as deposit inflows slow