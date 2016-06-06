BRIEF-BOUNCEX CLOSES $31 MILLION FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
* BOUNCEX SAYS HAS CLOSED $31 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
June 6 Moody's-
* Maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system amid weakening operating conditions
* "Expect low oil prices and reduced government spending to weigh on Bahraini banks"
* Operating conditions for Baharain's banks will continue to deteriorate over the next 12-18 months
* Expects economic growth to slow to 2.2% in 2016 from 2.9% in 2015
* Expects problem loans for the system to rise to around 6.0%-6.5% of total loans by mid-2017
* Funding conditions will be more challenging as deposit inflows slow
* MyGnar Inc files to say it raised about $8.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing