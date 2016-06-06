BRIEF-PHN Q1 net result swings to loss of 2.4 mln zlotys
* Q1 net loss of 2.4 million zlotys versus profit of 8.2 million zlotys year ago
June 6 B2Holding AS:
* Has decided to narrow indicative price range in the company's IPO to 11.50-12.00 Norwegian crowns per share
* ABG Sundal Collier ASA and Arctic Securities AS are acting as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners in the IPO Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 8.1748 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 net loss of 2.4 million zlotys versus profit of 8.2 million zlotys year ago
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says