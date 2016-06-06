June 6 UK's Ofcom:

* Determined there are reasonable grounds for believing Vodafone contravened GC14 of the general conditions between 1 Jan 2014 and 5 Nov 2015

* Has therefore issued a notification to Vodafone under section 96A of the communications act 2003 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)