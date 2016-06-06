June 6 Coca Cola Hbc Ag
* Hosting an investor event in London today, 6 June 2016,
where management will present to investors and analysts on
group's medium-term strategy
* Will be discussing our plans to promote volume and value
growth, and further improvements to operational efficiency
* Reiterate our capital expenditure target as 5.5-6.5 pct of
net sales revenue and commitment to maintaining negative working
capital balance sheet position
* Medium-Term growth targets include average annual revenue
growth rate in range 4-5 pct on a currency-neutral basis
* Looking ahead, we expect an improving external environment
to support growth in our markets over period to 2020
* Medium-Term growth targets include a reduction in
comparable operating expenses as a percentage of net sales
revenue to 26-27 pct
* Medium term growth targets include- comparable EBIT 1
margin improvement to 11 pct (2015: 7.5 pct)
