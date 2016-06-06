June 6 Medgenics Inc :
* Entered collaboration with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co Ltd for
development and commercialization of Kyowa Hakko's anti-light
monoclonal antibody
* Data from signal finding study in severe pediatric onset
inflammatory bowel disease patients expected in first half 2017
* Upon completion of signal finding study in severe
pediatric onset IBD, company will have option to license rights
to develop program
* Following exercise of option, medgenics will make a
one-time, upfront payment in low single-digit millions to Kyowa
Hakko Kirin
* Co to have commercialization rights in U.S., Canada, will
also add rights in europe if Kyowa Hakko Kirin selects licensing
arrangement
