Geely to acquire Malaysian carmaker Proton -sources
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
June 6 Cosmo Pharmaceuticals SA :
* Cosmo announces successful outcome of phase III clinical trial for Rifamycin SV MMX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
PARIS/BEIJING, May 23 Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group has agreed to buy struggling Malaysian manufacturer Proton from DRB-Hicom, sources with knowledge of the matter said.
GENEVA, May 23 World Health Organization member states began voting on Tuesday for the next director-general, with an Ethiopian candidate vying to be the first African to head the United Nations agency.