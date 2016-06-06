BRIEF-Greencore sees 5 pct UK packaging, raw materials inflation in H2
* Greencore CEO says sees 5 percent or 25 million pound worth of UK inflation in packaging, raw materials in H2
June 6 KTG Energie AG :
* KTG Energie AG not directly affected by the current payment delay of KTG Agrar SE
* Based on current investment portfolio KTG Energie already secured for current year sales over 90 million euros ($102.07 million) and EBITDA of up to 28 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 26 week group revenue 106.6 million pounds versus 108.0 million pounds