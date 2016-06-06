June 6 KTG Energie AG :

* KTG Energie AG not directly affected by the current payment delay of KTG Agrar SE

* Based on current investment portfolio KTG Energie already secured for current year sales over 90 million euros ($102.07 million) and EBITDA of up to 28 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8818 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)