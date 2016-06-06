BRIEF-Ses-14 integrates Nasa ultraviolet space spectrograph
* SES-14 INTEGRATES NASA ULTRAVIOLET SPACE SPECTROGRAPH
June 6 Telkom Sa Soc Ltd
* FY operating revenue up 13.9 pct to r37.3 billion
* FY HEPS up 15.5 pct to 657.9 cents
* FY EBITDA up 16.1 pct with EBITDA margin of 29.3 pct
* Dividend declared up 10.2 pct to 270 cents per share
* Active customer growth of 23.8 pct with improved blended ARPU of r89
* FY profit after tax up 32.2 pct
* Voice and subscription revenue down 1.9 pct
* COMMERCIAL BRAND TO BE IMPLEMENTED IN ALL COUNTRIES BY END OF Q2 2018