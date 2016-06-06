BRIEF-BOUNCEX CLOSES $31 MILLION FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS
* BOUNCEX SAYS HAS CLOSED $31 MILLION IN GROWTH CAPITAL FINANCING FROM SILICON VALLEY BANK AND ITS ORIGINAL VENTURE INVESTORS Source text for Eikon:
June 6 AnaCap
* Has reached a final close on its third credit opportunities fund, raising a total of 595 million euros
* AnaCap Credit Opportunities III, L.P was oversubscribed at its newly increased hard cap and is about 30 pct larger than its predecessor vehicle
* Fund will target performing, semi-performing or non-performing credit assets comprising primarily consumer, SME and mortgage debt across Europe
* The fund used Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as legal advisors
* MyGnar Inc files to say it raised about $8.5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rPq0Ay)