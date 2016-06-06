June 6 AnaCap

* Has reached a final close on its third credit opportunities fund, raising a total of 595 million euros

* AnaCap Credit Opportunities III, L.P was oversubscribed at its newly increased hard cap and is about 30 pct larger than its predecessor vehicle

* Fund will target performing, semi-performing or non-performing credit assets comprising primarily consumer, SME and mortgage debt across Europe

* The fund used Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher as legal advisors