June 6 Sangui Biotech International Inc :

* Sales of $37,005 in the first nine months

* Expects for further development of fiscal year 2016 and fiscal year 2017 rising sales of granulox and accordingly increasing royalty income

* Q3 operating loss decreased compared to prior year quarter by $88,735 to $106,795 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)