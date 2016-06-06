June 6 1nkemia IUCT Group SA :

* Plans to spin off its UK unit, Advanced BF 1nKemia, and incorporate it on the London Alternative Market (AIM) in 2016

* WGP Global estimates market capitalization of the unit of between 50 million pounds and 60 million pounds ($87 million) at the time of launching 1nKemia Advanced BF on the market Source text: bit.ly/22InU25

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.6930 pounds) (Gdynia Newsroom)