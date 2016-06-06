June 6 Reysas Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS :

* Secures 100 million lira ($34.39 million) credit from Akbank TAS with 2 years grace and 5 years maturity period

* The credit will be used for financing of new projects in the scope of new and planned investments

