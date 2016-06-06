June 6 China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Ltd :

* China Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited announces shareholders vote to approve going private transaction

* About 65.6% of company's total outstanding ordinary shares voted in person or by proxy at general meeting

* Approximately 90.9% voted in favor of proposal to authorize and approve merger agreement

* "Parties currently expect to complete merger as soon as practicable"