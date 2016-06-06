UPDATE 2-Greek bond yields jump, stocks fall after debt deal hopes dashed
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
June 6 Affiliated Managers Group Inc :
* AMG announces agreement to invest in leading alternative firms
* AMG will acquire interests in firms from Petershill Fund I for approximately $800 million in total consideration
* Will acquire interests in firms from Petershill Fund I in cash at closing, funded up to 50% in equity
* Upon closing, AMG's assets under management expected to increase by $55 billion to nearly $700 billion (pro forma as of march 31, 2016)
* Reached definitive agreement with Petershill Fund I to acquire Petershill Fund I's minority equity interests in five alternative investment firms
* AMG expects that transaction will increase economic earnings per share by $0.50 to $0.80 in 2017
* On closing senior management at each of firms will continue to hold unchanged majority of equity in each respective business
* Reached agreement with Petershill Fund I, a group of investment vehicles managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management L.P.
* AMG's investment in interests representing about half of total transaction value is expected to close during q3 of 2016
* Balance of AMG's investment expected to close by year-end 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* IMF needs more realism from euro zone on Greece, official says
ZURICH, May 23 UBS has agreed to buy a majority stake in Brazil's Consenso, its first purchase in Latin America in four years as the world's biggest wealth manager looks to grow its business in the region's largest economy.